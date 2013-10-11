Video
Straw: Guardian's behaviour 'indulgent and irresponsible'
The Guardian showed "indulgent irresponsibility" when it published details of surveillance programmes, Jack Straw has said.
In May, Edward Snowden leaked information to the Guardian about mass surveillance programmes such as the US National Security Agency's Prism and GCHQ's Tempora operations.
Former home secretary Mr Straw said that the Guardian showed "naivety and arrogance" in deciding which of the details to publish.
11 Oct 2013
