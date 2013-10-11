Europol crime agency: drugs and counterfeit bank notes

Video

The Europol agency is keen to say it is "no European FBI", and the BBC has been given access to find out what does happen inside its base, the most secure building in the Netherlands.

Adam Fleming reports from The Hague on the work of the cross-border agency that aims to crack down on drugs and counterfeit goods, where half of high profile crimes have some links to the UK.

More from the Daily and Sunday Politics: Watch full programmes from the last seven days via BBC iPlayer; 'like' us on Facebook page or 'follow' us on Twitter