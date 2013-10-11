Plaid Cymru conference: Leanne Wood on 2016 elections

Video

Plaid Cymru was "on the move" on the back of by-election wins, said the leader as members gathered for their conference in Aberystwyth.

Leanne Wood said her party was in a "slightly different place in the electoral cycle" to other parties, with her focus on the 2016 assembly elections, and she planned to be the party's first First Minister and lead Plaid into government.

Ms Wood said that the party "offered hope for the young people" and it would be planning this weekend "how we can progress our agenda ahead of the 2016 national assembly elections".

The interview ended with Andrew Neil challenging her learning of the Welsh language, and she said her lessons were "ongoing, I am not fluent by a long way" as she showed off her learning by translating a sentence.

