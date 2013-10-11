Plaid Cymru conference: planning election campaign

Video

Plaid Cymru members are gathering in Aberystwyth as the party aims to recover from its fall from second to third in the assembly elections.- and has since elected a new leader and won a by-election.

James Williams reports on the challenges facing the nationalist party as it aims to spread beyond its Welsh-speaking heartlands.

Plaid Cymru conference: Leanne Wood on 2016 elections

