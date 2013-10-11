'Deal reached' on press regulation

Video

A deal has been done between the three main political parties on press regulation, the BBC understands.

The BBC's Ross Hawkins says that the political parties have managed to agree on a version of a press charter which will be put to the privy council at the end of October.

He says that some newspapers are likely to object to the political parties' plans.

It comes after recommendations contained in the Leveson Report into practices and culture in the press, which was published last year.