Royal charter: Press defiant over politicians' regulation plan
Labour has joined the government in urging newspapers to accept the latest proposals for press regulation, put forward by the three main political parties.
Independent self-regulation is to be brought in after recommendations by the Leveson Inquiry.
Shadow culture secretary Harriet Harman said newspapers had nothing to fear from the all-party draft charter.
The Society of Editors has warned that the proposed royal charter could threaten press freedom.
Carole Walker reports.
12 Oct 2013
