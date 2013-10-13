UK 'extremely close' on nuclear power station deal

Video

The Energy Secretary has said he is "extremely close" to a making a deal with EDF for building new power stations in the UK.

Speaking on the Andrew Marr Show, Ed Davey said the deal would help people with their energy bills in the long term.

He added that the scale of investment amounted to "tens of billions of pounds" and the "lights would stay on".

