Sexual offences: Crude victim tests 'have got to go'

Video

"Crude tests" to find out if alleged victims of sexual offences are able to withstand cross examination have "got to go", according to the outgoing director of public prosecutions.

Speaking on the Andrew Marr Show, Keir Starmer said the police and Crown Prosecution Service have been asking "the wrong questions".

"If you go into a police station and report a burglary, the first question is not 'are you telling the truth?'. If you're the victim of a sexual offence, very often - in the past - that has been the first question", he added.

You can watch the Andrew Marr Show in full on the BBC iPlayer.