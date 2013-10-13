George Osborne
George Osborne: China 'an opportunity, not a threat'

Chancellor George Osborne is beginning a trip to China to promote UK business and encourage Chinese investors to consider the UK.

He has announced a British-Chinese joint venture which will see the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) taking a stake in a Manchester Airport business park.

Speaking on arrival at Beijing airport, he described China as "a great opportunity, not a threat."