Scottish independence: Carmichael on Cameron TV debate

Video

The new Scottish Secretary reckoned David Cameron should not take part in TV debates about the 2014 referendum with Alex Salmond as it would allow the SNP to present "a choice between a vision of Scottish social democracy and English Conservatism".

Alistair Carmichael said: "As prime minister of the United Kingdom , David Cameron has an important part in Scotland's public life, but he's not a Scot."

He said he was happy to face Mr Salmond, John Swinney or Nicola Sturgeon in a televised debate, but also suggested former Labour chancellor Alistair Darling, who leads the pro-unionist Better Together campaign.

