Deputy Speaker candidates Eleanor Laing and Simon Burns

Video

Two of the front runners to be the new deputy Speaker were given 30 seconds each to make a pitch before being questioned on their knowledge of Parliament and MPs.

Conservative MPs Eleanor Laing and Simon Burns are among seven candidates being quizzed on Monday and Tuesday's Daily Politics ahead of Wednesday's vote in the House of Commons. All MPs can vote but only MPs from the government's side can stand.

The pair were also both asked about their relations with Speaker John Bercow, after Mr Burns had called his potential future boss a "stupid sanctimonious dwarf".

Other candidates: Brian Binley, Nadine Dorries and Gary Streeter plus David Amess and Henry Bellingham

