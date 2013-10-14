Traveller site plans for South Downs site near Brighton

Video

The South Downs National Park is an area of outstanding natural beauty and could soon be a home for more travellers.

Brighton and Hove City Council has lodged a planning application to the park authorities to build a permanent site for travellers alongside an existing temporary base.

Bhavani Vadde from Sunday Politics South East reports on those who back and oppose the scheme, and looks at the issue of finding place for travellers.

