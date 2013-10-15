Video
Lamb defends care home means test plan
Care and Support Minister Norman Lamb has defended proposals to block homeowners with more than £23,000 in other assets from deferring costs for care in their old age.
It follows claims from the Labour peer Lord Lipsey that the government has reneged on a promise to prevent elderly people being forced to sell their homes.
Mr Lamb said there would now be a consultation to see whether people's savings and investments should be used to pay for their care.
-
15 Oct 2013
- From the section UK Politics