Plebgate: Nick Robinson on Andrew Mitchell IPCC report

Video

The police watchdog has questioned the "honesty and integrity" of Police Federation representatives who met former Tory chief whip Andrew Mitchell in the Plebgate row.

BBC political editor Nick Robinson went through the background to the breaking news with Jo Coburn on the Daily Politics.

He said Tuesday's report from the police watchdog - the Independent Police Complaints Commission - was about a meeting between Mr Mitchell and federation reps, which was secretly recorded by the Conservative MP.

Mr Robinson said the CPS was separately due to report "in a matter of days" into the original incident at the gates of Downing Street.

Mr Mitchell resigned after allegations that he had sworn at police officers on the gates, and called them "plebs". He has always denied using the word.

