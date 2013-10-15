Deputy Speaker candidates: Binley, Dorries and Streeter

Video

Three MPs were given 30 seconds to make a pitch for the job of deputy Speaker, and faced a series of tough procedural questions.

Brian Binley, Nadine Dorries and Gary Streeter are among the seven candidates for Wednesday's election among MPs. The job is open to members from the government side, but only Conservatives have put themselves forward.

Their questions from Giles Dilnot tested their knowledge of "Short money", holy books for oaths and "money bills".

Other candidates: Eleanor Laing and Simon Burns plus David Amess and Henry Bellingham

More from the Daily and Sunday Politics: Watch full programmes from the last seven days via BBC iPlayer; 'like' us on Facebook page or 'follow' us on Twitter