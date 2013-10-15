GM food: Goldsmith on Paterson 'wicked' golden rice claim

Video

The environment secretary's description of genetically modified (GM) opponents as "wicked" has been called "grotesque" and an "indescribably stupid thing to say" by a fellow Conservative MP.

Owen Paterson claimed those against GM golden rice, enriched with vitamin A, could be condemning millions of people in the developing world to a premature death.

But Zac Goldsmith told the Daily Politics the people behind the rice said it was not ready to be issued to the market yet,

He said: "So the idea that campaigners and particularly campaigners in the West have got anything to do with slowing the process of golden rice is not only grotesque... I think it's just an indescribably stupid thing to say, based on absolute misinformation, or ignorance, or whatever you want to call it."

