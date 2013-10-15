Deputy Speaker candidates: Amess and Bellingham

Video

Deputy Speaker candidates David Amess and Henry Bellingham were given 30 seconds to make a pitch for the job, to be decided by votes from fellow MPs on Wednesday.

The pair are among the seven candidates to replace Nigel Evans, where the job is open to members from the government side, but only Conservatives have put themselves forward.

Their questions from Giles Dilnot tested their knowledge of languages used for MPs' oaths and for bills, but the pair appeared to like answering each other's questions more than their own.

Other candidates: Eleanor Laing and Simon Burns plus Brian Binley, Nadine Dorries and Gary Streeter

