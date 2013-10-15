Theresa May: 'Plebgate' police officers 'should have been disciplined'

Video

The police watchdog is questioning the "honesty and integrity" of officers over the so-called "plebgate" row which led to the resignation of the government chief whip Andrew Mitchell.

The Independent Police Complaints Commission says that three Police Federation officials may have given a "deliberately misleading" account of a meeting with the Conservative MP, who has always denied calling officers in Downing Street "plebs.''

Home Secretary Theresa May told the Home Affairs Select Committee that she felt that disciplinary proceedings should have been taken against the Police Federation officers.