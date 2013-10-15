Plebgate: Watchdog questions police officers' honesty

Video

The police watchdog is questioning the "honesty and integrity" of officers over the so-called "plebgate" row which led to the resignation of the government chief whip Andrew Mitchell.

The Independent Police Complaints Commission says three Police Federation officials may have given a "deliberately misleading" account of a meeting with the Conservative MP, who has always denied calling officers in Downing Street "plebs.''

The Police Federation says it is "shocked" by the statement from the IPCC.

However the IPCC's deputy head Deborah Glass said ''the evidence indicates an issue of honesty and integrity.''