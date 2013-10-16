Damian Green: Police corruption must be eradicated

Video

The minister for policing, Damian Green, has said police corruption and misconduct must be eradicated, as the row over "plebgate" intensifies.

Three police chiefs have been criticised for not disciplining officers accused of trying to discredit former Tory chief whip Andrew Mitchell.

Mr Mitchell had been accused of calling police officers "plebs" when they stopped him from riding his bicycle through the gates of Downing Street last year.