Deputy Speaker role: Seven Tory MPs stand in election

Seven candidates are standing in the contest to replace Nigel Evans as the deputy Speaker with voting taking place Wednesday lunchtime, and a result is due around 14:00 BST.

The job was open to members from the government side, but only Conservatives put themselves forward. All MPs get a vote in the contest where the winner will serve under Speaker John Bercow,

On the Daily Politics, Giles Dilnot and Jo Coburn gave them 30 seconds each to pitch for the job and tested their knowledge of Parliamentary procedures.

Here are some of the highlights, or watch the full clips: Eleanor Laing and Simon Burns & Brian Binley, Nadine Dorries and Gary Streeter & David Amess and Henry Bellingham