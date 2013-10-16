PMQs: PM and Miliband on unemployment, wages and prices

Video

The Labour leader has claimed there is a "cost of living crisis in this country", with prices rising faster than wages and living standards falling for 39 out of 40 months.

David Cameron said it was "good news" that more people were in work, unemployment was falling and there were more vacancies, but added: "Of course, we all want to see living standards improve".

The pair clashed over economic figures as the PM spoke of "same old Labour", while Ed Miliband asked whether Mr Cameron was on the side of energy companies or the consumer.