PMQs: Skinner on Atos work tests for disabled people

Labour's Dennis Skinner called on the prime minister to abolish its contractor which tests whether people are fit to work, or can receive benefits.

The MP for Bolsover spoke of the case of a constituent who died last week, and called on the government to "abolish this cruel heartless monster called Atos", and to change the amount of money given to people who are appealing against its rulings.

David Cameron said he would look into the case, but added people should have proper assessments about entitlement to benefits.

In response to criticism from MPs earlier this year, the company said it provides a "professional and compassionate" service.