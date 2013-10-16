PMQs: Robinson on Cameron, Miliband and cost of living

Video

Nick Robinson said PMQs was a "battle of two quotes" as the main two party leaders clashed on the cost of living, touching on unemployment, power bills and green levies.

The BBC's political editor reviewed the questions and answers - and the latest on the "plebgate" claims - along with Labour's Emma Reynolds, Lib Dem minister Steve Webb and Daily Politics presenter Andrew Neil.

