Tory MP Eleanor Laing wins deputy Speaker vote

Conservative MP Eleanor Laing has been elected deputy Speaker of the House of Commons, beating six fellow Tories to the role.

Speaker John Bercow announced the result - with the MP for Epping Forest getting 273 out of 551 votes cast in the final round - and she starts in the role immediately.

Mrs Laing addressed the chamber and praised the "demure and pleasant way this election has been conducted".

MPs from across the House of Commons were able to vote but the ballot was only open to a coalition MP because it was to replace the Conservative Nigel Evans following his resignation. He faces sex charges, which he has denied.