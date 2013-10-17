Director Paul Greengrass on finding truth through film

Video

Hollywood film director, Paul Greengrass, has told HARDtalk that it is possible to access truths about human emotion and behaviour when making fictional films based on real events.

He disputed the notion that films are a less truthful art-form than documentaries, arguing they use a different set of tools in order to access authenticity.

