Scottish independence: Economic, debt and tax questions
SNP leader Alex Salmond opens his party's conference in Perth on Thursday afternoon insisting next year's Scottish referendum can be won if it can convince voters independence would bring economic prosperity.
David Thompson heard why some economic questions cannot be answered before the September poll decision as he spoke to Institute for Fiscal Studies director Paul Johnson, and to Alex Bell, who served as a policy adviser to Alex Salmond from 2010-2013.
BBC index - Scottish independence: Your questions answered
More from the Daily and Sunday Politics: Watch full programmes from the last seven days via BBC iPlayer; 'like' us on Facebook page or 'follow' us on Twitter
-
17 Oct 2013
- From the section UK Politics