Video
Government secrets: Classified and confidential terms
Whitehall is reviewing how to rank its classified and confidential documents, and decide when a government secret is not a secret.
From a darkened room, the Daily Politics' Giles Dilnot reports on the plans for a new "official" classification.
More from the Daily and Sunday Politics: Watch full programmes from the last seven days via BBC iPlayer; 'like' us on Facebook page or 'follow' us on Twitter
-
17 Oct 2013
- From the section UK Politics