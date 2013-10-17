Energy bills and prices: Greg Barker and Caroline Flint

Video

British Gas has announced an electricity price increase of 10%, and a gas price hike of 8%, while Energy Secretary Ed Davey urged customers to switch companies.

Labour's energy spokeswoman Caroline Flint told Andrew Neil that the "public are paying the price because the government has not stood up to the energy companies".

But Energy and Climate change Minister Greg Barker said: "We are not tying to con people there is an easy answer", and he called for more competition, with new entrants into the market challenging the big six energy companies.

They debated their parties' energy policies before Lord Ridley joined in the debate looking at other forms of power.

