Nicholas Parsons on Just a Minute and Morrissey book

A classic "must achieve longevity" said Nicholas Parsons who spoke about his long-running BBC Radio 4 programme Just a Minute, and the autobiography of the Morrissey, branded a "Penguin Classic" on the day it was published.

The 90-year-old host said of the Mancunian musician: "He has earned lots, but he has not earned it for the book."

And Mr Parsons brought his skills from the 46-year-old radio show to BBC1's This Week, as he tested panellists Diane Abbott and Michael Portillo to see if they could speak for one minute "without hesitation, repetition or deviation, which is very difficult".

