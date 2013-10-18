Immigration: MPs and public opinion about immigrants

Video

The government has sent 40,000 texts, tweets and emails to immigrants it believes have overstayed their welcome in Britain.

Politicians want to look tough on immigration - an issue second only to the economy in terms of importance to the public say some polls - but some doubt they are in tune with the public mood.

David Thompson reports on what politicians really want to do about the issue, and how some voters look at immigrants depending on their income and skills.

