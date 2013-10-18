Political week: Boris, Clinton, US debt and 'plebgate'
The political week up to 18 October is reviewed in 60 seconds by Adam Fleming who looked back over the headlines on the Daily Politics.
They included Boris Johnson in China, Hillary Clinton's parking ticket plus more on the US debt crisis, plebgate and badger culling.
18 Oct 2013
- From the section UK Politics