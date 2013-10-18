Worsthorne on Douglas-Home's rise to PM

Video

Fifty years ago today, Britain was taken by surprise when Harold Macmillan resigned as prime minister and in a surprise move, the Queen invited the 14th Earl of Home - a Conservative peer and Scottish aristocrat - to form a government.

Andrew Neil spoke to Peregrine Worsthorne, then Sunday Telegraph deputy editor, about his memories of Alec Douglas-Home's surprise elevation after they watched a clip from the archives.

BBC Parliament marks the anniversary with Home at The Top on Saturday from 20:00 BST

