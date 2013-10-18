English and British identity: poll on St George's Day date

Video

Only four out of ten people in England knew that St George's Day was on 23 April, but 71% could name the date of US Independence, a poll conducted across the UK and out on Friday found.

The results from the think tank British Future also showed that 40% of those living in England felt more English than British, while 61% of those polled wanted to see the flag of St. George flown more often.

The Daily Politics asked people in London about their national identity and how they celebrated St George's Day, assuming they knew when it was.

