Policing Minister says Mitchell deserves police apology

Policing Minister Damian Green said three Police Federation representatives should apologise to Andrew Mitchell for their role in the 'plebgate' scandal.

The three senior officers have been accused of trying to discredit the former Tory chief whip following their meeting with Mr Mitchell.

Mr Mitchell was accused of calling police officers "plebs" and swearing when he was stopped from riding a bicycle through the Downing Street gates in September last year.

