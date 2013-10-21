'Clegg is strangely illiberal on free schools'

Video

The government has defended the way free schools in England are run after Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg expressed his concerns.

In an interview on Sunday, the Lib Dem leader said they should be forced to follow the national curriculum and employ qualified staff.

Conservative MP Graham Stuart, who chairs the education select committee, told the Today programme's Sarah Montague that Nick Clegg's view was "strangely illiberal".

"I thought they believed in localism," he added.

First broadcast on BBC Radio 4's Today programme on Monday 21 October 2013.