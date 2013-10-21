Plegbate: Do police still enjoy public confidence?
Three chief constables will be questioned by MPs about "plebgate" on Wednesday as there are continued revelations about the incident 12 months ago.
The Independent Police Complaints Commission has questioned the "honesty and integrity" of police officers who met Andrew Mitchell following the row.
Adam Fleming looked into public confidence around the police, and how six out of ten people still back the service.
