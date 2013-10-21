Eric Pickles MP cardboard cut-out travels around USA

Video

The communities secretary said he "could not be happier" after seeing shots of a cardboard cut-out of himself on tour around the USA.

Students James Johnson and Daniel Falvey, from Kent, spent five weeks with a life-size version of Eric Pickles.

Asked by Andrew Neil about his role as an icon for students, he said: "I always felt secretly that might happen one day, but it came a little earlier in my career than I thought".

The real Mr Pickles went on holiday to Norfolk this summer, while his image was on tour with the students, who have since dined with the Brentwood and Ongar MP.

Watch full Sunday Politics Interview: Andrew Neil and Eric Pickles

