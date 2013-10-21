Communities secretary Eric Pickles on council powers

Video

Councils can "ignore me if they want" said the communities secretary when asked about his with drive for "localism" in local government.

Eric Pickles said "I have got to stand up for local people" and he clamed "there's an injustice taking place here" as he spoke about council actions over parking, CCTV, wheelie bin and homebuilding figures.

He was also asked about Andrew Mitchell and told Andrew Neil that he had "always believed" the former chief whip's account of the "plebgate" affair.

