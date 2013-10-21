Police trust debate: Carole Malone and Peter Kirkham

Video

There is no "culture of deceit" over police actions in incidents such as "plebgate" and Hillsborough, said former Metropolitan Police detective chief inspector Peter Kirkham.

But Sunday Mirror columnist Carole Malone said there was an "audacity of an organisation that thinks it can take on an elected minister and destroy him for their own political ends".

They pair debated trust in police after they watched a Sunday Politics film

More from the Daily and Sunday Politics: Watch full programmes from the last seven days via BBC iPlayer; 'like' us on Facebook page or 'follow' us on Twitter