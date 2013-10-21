Nuclear energy debate: Tom Greatrex and Angela Knight

Video

Labour "started the process of making nuclear power acceptable again" said the shadow energy minister on the day the government signed a deal for the construction of the first nuclear station in a generation.

And Tom Greatrex said: "For reasons of diversity and energy security, it was good to have nuclear as part of the mix".

Angela Knight from Energy UK said the Hinkley plan in Somerset was "a huge project", with up to 25,000 jobs, and 900 apprentices, and said: "We do need a good energy mix and we do need to get on with it."

Bristol mayor George Ferguson said he welcomed the jobs in his area, but said it was a "distraction" from reducing energy needs.

