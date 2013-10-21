Dunfermline by-election: Schools dominate campaign

Video

Voters will be electing a new member of the Scottish Parliament this week after Bill Walker was jailed for 12 months having being found guilty of 23 domestic abuse charges.

He had been a member of the SNP but was thrown out when the allegations came to light. Last time the seat was fought, Labour was 590 votes behind the SNP, with the Lib Dems third, and Conservatives in fourth place.

Adam Fleming reports from Fife on the election contested by seven candidates

BBC Scotland will offer live coverage of the result in a Newsnight Scotland by-election special from 23:00 BST on Thursday.

