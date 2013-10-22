Immigration and Syria top Tuesday's political headlines

Video

Immigration will be one of the political headlines for Tuesday, says the BBC's Robin Brant with a round-up from the BBC Westminster newsroom.

He looks ahead to the news of the day, which is set to include the costs of so-called health tourism, while the Immigration Bill will be debated in the Commons in the afternoon.

Also, Danny Alexander is set to list 15 energy, rail and road schemes which will move a stage closer, and William Hague is hosting a meeting of the Friends of Syria.

