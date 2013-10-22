Plebgate: Mitchell should have kept job says Blunkett

Video

Andrew Mitchell "should never have been forced out in the first place" as the plebgate incident was a "storm in a teacup", said a former Labour home secretary.

David Blunkett spoke about the apology from three police officers who briefed the media last year after a meeting with Mr Mitchell following the incident at the gates of Downing Street.

Mr Blunkett, who predicted Mr Mitchell would soon be back on the Tory front bench, said: "All of this could have been resolved very quickly I think if heads have been knocked together a year ago."

He spoke about incidents in the past when "massive abuse took place," and said: "I think we just need to get it into some sort of historic context." He said he believed most officers "did a really good job".

More from the Daily and Sunday Politics: Watch full programmes from the last seven days via BBC iPlayer; 'like' us on Facebook page or 'follow' us on Twitter