Energy prices: Labour Flint rejects Major windfall tax plan

Labour has rejected Sir John Major's plan for a windfall tax on energy firms, but said he was joining a "chorus of voices" concerned at David Cameron's failure to stand up to energy companies.

Shadow energy spokesman Caroline Flint said a windfall tax was "complicated "and it was "unclear how the average bill payer will benefit from that".

She called on the prime minister to freeze bills now, and said the government had "nothing to offer" and it had run out of ideas.