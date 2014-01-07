Video

There has been "no proper debate for many, many years" on UK immigration, the BBC's political editor has claimed.

Nick Robinson said neither side of the argument - either for more or less immigration - had been challenged on the consequences of their views, which he reckoned was partly due to Enoch Powell's Rivers of Blood speech in 1968.

Mr Robinson spoke to Jo Coburn on the Daily Politics ahead of his BBC2 documentary at 21:30 GMT on Tuesday, which will feature Vince Cable, Nigel Farage and "lots of real people" and the presenter working in a pie store.

