Vice-President of the European Commission, Viviane Reding
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

EU Commission VP Viviane Reding: UK 'foreign invasion a myth'

The Vice-President of the European Commission, Viviane Reding, says the representation in the UK of foreign migrants "stealing jobs" is a "myth".

Ms Reding told the BBC that the rhetoric was designed to draw attention away from the real problems the UK was facing.

  • 10 Jan 2014
Go to next video: Reding welcomes EU boardroom move