Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
EU Commission VP Viviane Reding: UK 'foreign invasion a myth'
The Vice-President of the European Commission, Viviane Reding, says the representation in the UK of foreign migrants "stealing jobs" is a "myth".
Ms Reding told the BBC that the rhetoric was designed to draw attention away from the real problems the UK was facing.
-
10 Jan 2014
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-politics-25681808/eu-commission-vp-viviane-reding-uk-foreign-invasion-a-mythRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window