Video

A Conservative MP said a letter from MPs to the PM was about "restoring and returning democracy to the British people" and calls for UK residents to have powers to decide on laws.

Jacob Rees Mogg said it would not involve the UK leaving the EU, but would be used when Europe was "doing something particularly unfavourable to the United Kingdom".

Polish MP Agnieszka Pomaska said Poles came to the UK for work, and not benefits, and added that the UK "might be in trouble if the immigrants were not here".

Vicky Young reports for the Daily Politics on the issue being debated at a seminar organised by the think tank Open Europe.

More from the Daily Politics: Watch full programmes from the last seven days via BBC iPlayer; 'like' us on Facebook page or 'follow' us on Twitter