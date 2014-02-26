Video

The BBC's political editor looked at the violence in Kiev and wondered why it was not raised during Prime Minster's Questions.

Nick Robinson spoke to Andrew Neil about the lack of questions on the Ukraine crisis in the exchanges between David Cameron and Ed Miliband.

The Daily Politics panel also discussed flooding and climate change - issues which were mentioned in Prime Minister's Questions.

The session was reviewed by the justice secretary Chris Grayling and Labour's Margaret Curran who joined Andrew Neil and Nick Robinson.

