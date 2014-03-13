Ed Balls
Ed Balls admits he is 'daunted' by chancellor task

The shadow chancellor Ed Balls has said the government's decision to overrule the Pay Review Body for public sector workers was unfair.

He says a future Labour government would scrap the married couples allowance and introduce a 10p tax rate instead.

Speaking to Nick Robinson, he also admitted he was "daunted" at the prospect of becoming Chancellor of the Exchequer.

